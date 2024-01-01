Tribal Football
Inter Milan seek 'protective clause' as Carboni set for Marseille switch
Olympique Marseille are moving for Inter Milan striker Valenti Carboni.

The Argentina international was part of their winning Copa America squad this summer.

Inter are prepared to sell Carboni to OM, despite how highly they regard the youngster.

As such, TMW says Inter are working on a deal which will protect them if Carboni explodes in France this new season.

Carboni is set to go to OM on-loan for a fee of €1m with a permanent option worth €40m.

However, Inter also want a clause which will allow them to cancel the permanent option for a penalty clause of €3-4m. Negotations over the final details will continue today.

