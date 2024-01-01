DONE DEAL: Bologna sign Olympique Marseille striker Dallinga

Bologna have signed Olympique Marseille striker Thijs Dallinga.

Dallinga moves to Bologna as a direct replacement for Josh Zirkzee after his sale to Manchester United.

He joins for €15m, penning a deal to 2029.

Bologna confirmed last night: “Both a finisher and a classic striker, having literally devoured the Dutch Serie B with Excelsior at the age of 21 (top scorer with 36 goals, voted the best player in the division and promoted to the Eredivisie), he was bought by Toulouse in Ligue 1, and in his debut year, he led the team to their first major title, the Coupe de France, in which he scored six goals in six appearances.

“In his second term with the Viola, he increased his league goals tally and begun to pick up international recognition. Called up by the Netherlands senior team, he made his debut against Gibraltar while playing in the Europa League with his club, where he scored four goals in eight games, including two against Liverpool.”