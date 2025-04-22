Inter Milan reach terms with Marseille winger Henrique

Inter Milan are confident of a deal for Olympique Marseille winger Luis Henrique.

The Brazilian has agreed personal terms with Inter over a deal to 2030.

Advertisement Advertisement

Get French Football News says, however, the two clubs still have to agree on a price.

Marseille wants €29m to sell Henrique, the Brazilian is under contract in the French coastal city until the summer of 2028.

This season, Henrique has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 30 games.