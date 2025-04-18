Inter Milan closer to landing Olympique Marseille winger Henrique

Inter Milan are set to land Olympique Marseille winger Luis Henrique.

Inter president Beppe Marotta has previously stated that the attacking winger is of interest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto is reporting that Henrique has accepted Inter's terms.

Now Inter need to agree with Marseille on the price tag. The clubs are €10m apart. Inter hope to bridge the gap by including a range of bonuses in their bid.

Bayern Munich are still in the hunt, but Inter are clear favourites right now.

Indeed, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also reports that Henrique is favouring a move to Inter.