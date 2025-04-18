Al-Hilal president at San Siro to target Inter Milan pair

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Al-Hilal president Fahad bin Nafe was at San Siro stadium on Wednesday night.

Bin Nafe was among the 70,000 fans as Inter did enough to see off Bayern Munich and win their Champions League quarterfinal.

On the agenda for the Al-Hilal supremo is Inter star Nicolo Barella, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Al-Hilal are ready to spend big to bring the Italy international to Saudi Arabia this summer, with plans to up his current €6m Inter salary to a stunning €30m.

But Bin Nafe won't stop there, as he is also interested in Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi. With Jorge Jesus a target for the Brazilian Confederation, Inzaghi is being considered at Al-Hilal as a replacement.

The Saudis are prepared to tempt Inter with a contract package worth €20m-a-year.

Mentions
Serie AInzaghi SimoneBarella NicoloInterAl HilalSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
