Greenwood delivers perfect response to critical Marseille ultras banner

Mason Greenwood gave critical Olympique Marseille fans the ideal response in victory over Montpellier on Saturday.

Before kickoff, OM fans unfurled a banner aim at Greenwood and teammate Luis Henrique.

It read, "Greenwood Henrique, bougez vous !", or "Greenwood, Henrique, get moving!", reflecting on criticism of the young attacking pair's efforts on the pitch.

However, former Manchester United forward Greenwood fired back in the best possible way as he struck OM's opener from the penalty spot before scoring again in their 5-1 win.

Marseille now sit second on the Ligue 1 table, with Greenwood the competition's second highest scorer with 18 goals, behnd only PSG's Ousmane Dembele on 21.