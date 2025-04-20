Tribal Football
Most Read
Hansi Flick provided Robert Lewandowski injury update
Chelsea joined by giant Euro duo in Rashford pursuit
Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz makes transfer decision
Zubimendi makes decision between Real Madrid and Arsenal

Greenwood delivers perfect response to critical Marseille ultras banner

Paul Vegas
Greenwood delivers perfect response to critical Marseille ultras banner
Greenwood delivers perfect response to critical Marseille ultras bannerCLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Mason Greenwood gave critical Olympique Marseille fans the ideal response in victory over Montpellier on Saturday.

Before kickoff, OM fans unfurled a banner aim at Greenwood and teammate Luis Henrique.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It read, "Greenwood Henrique, bougez vous !", or "Greenwood, Henrique, get moving!", reflecting on criticism of the young attacking pair's efforts on the pitch.

However, former Manchester United forward Greenwood fired back in the best possible way as he struck OM's opener from the penalty spot before scoring again in their 5-1 win.

Marseille now sit second on the Ligue 1 table, with Greenwood the competition's second highest scorer with 18 goals, behnd only PSG's Ousmane Dembele on 21.

 

Mentions
Ligue 1Greenwood MasonLuis HenriqueMarseilleMontpellierManchester United
Related Articles
Inter Milan closer to landing Olympique Marseille winger Henrique
De Zerbi: Greenwood capable of becoming Marseille legend
Marseille coach De Zerbi rubbishes Greenwood rift claims: I love him like a father