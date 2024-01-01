Inter Milan president Marotta: We're sorry for Buchanan

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits the club is upset for Taj Buchanan.

The Canada wing-back faces six months out after suffering a leg break in training with the national team.

“We are sorry because he’s a young lad, but we have information that the surgery was successful,” Marotta said.

“We’ll see what to do, but the team remains highly competitive.”

He added, “I’ve read many names, including those of Marcos Alonso and (Albert) Gudmundsson, but I rule them out today. Our team is already strong.”