Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Inter Milan president Marotta: We're sorry for Buchanan

Inter Milan president Marotta: We're sorry for Buchanan
Inter Milan president Marotta: We're sorry for Buchanan
Inter Milan president Marotta: We're sorry for Buchanan Tribalfootball
Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits the club is upset for Taj Buchanan.

The Canada wing-back faces six months out after suffering a leg break in training with the national team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We are sorry because he’s a young lad, but we have information that the surgery was successful,” Marotta said.

“We’ll see what to do, but the team remains highly competitive.”

He added, “I’ve read many names, including those of Marcos Alonso and (Albert) Gudmundsson, but I rule them out today. Our team is already strong.”

Mentions
Serie ABuchanan TajonInter
Related Articles
Inter Milan do not expect to see Buchanan until 2025
Inter Milan eyeing departing Barcelona defender Alonso
Inter Milan winger Buchanan: My time in Italy has been wonderful