Inter Milan president Marotta targets PSG midfielder Asensio

Inter Milan are interested in PSG midfielder Marco Asensio.

PSG have transfer-listed Asensio this summer after he spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Aston Villa.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League, Villa chose to pass on signing Asensio permanently.

The midfielder remains available from PSG this summer and La Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter are interested, where president Beppe Marotta is making a personal push for his signing.

Asensio, himself, is open to the move, as his preference is to join a Champions League if he is to leave Paris over the coming months.