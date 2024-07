Agent insists Inter Milan captain Lautaro not considering Saudi

The agent of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez says a new deal has been agreed.

Alejandro Camano confirmed the news when asked about the prospect of Lautaro making a summer move to Saudi Arabia.

He told Winsports: "Negotiations with Saudi Arabia? We have reached an agreement for the renewal of the contract with Inter.

"Lautaro is a leader and the captain of Inter. This is a very important aspect for him."

Lautaro is due to pen terms after the Copa America.