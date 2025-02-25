Inter Milan president Marotta explains shift in transfer policy

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits they've made a shift in transfer policy.

Marotta says they've focused more on youth in transfer windows.

He said at a media conference on Monday: “We’re not talking about a revolution. We’re proud of the work that everyone’s done, from Ausilio to Baccin to Zanetti.

"We’ve placed important pieces down over the last few years. The first thing was to create a solid core of Italians and we have succeeded. Then, go in search of those ‘professionals’, or ‘experts’ who were able to contribute with quality and experience. We planned for the future, Ausilio and his team are monitoring every situation.

“Despite the criticism, which we have to accept, keeping almost the entire staff at the beginning of the season was a sign of a job well done, especially if it means maintaining a winning team.

“Our reference model will be slightly modified, as the club’s philosophy is to return to making investments in young profiles who guarantee capital assets, and who can contribute to this team.”

Marotta also stated: “We are not here to say that we have to sell, but some outgoing operations can be done, with the logic that we are giving importance to the future of the squad. It’s impossible to have more than 24 or 25 players while giving the right balance to the budget.

“I repeat, let’s not expect a revolution. It seems to me that the average age (of squads) has lowered, and we have to adapt. That doesn’t mean that our senior players will be excluded. On the contrary, they are important players who have shown that they can play a leading role. We will evaluate every position.

“Changing the model doesn’t mean that we will fail to achieve our objectives, which always remain the same. When we talk about Inter, we’re talking about a club that has the word ‘winning’ in its DNA. We always participate with the aim of going as high as possible, with young players or not.

“You have to be ambitious in sport, without being arrogant. That means being sure of yourself, and we are. We’ll have continuity in our journey, but there will be no upheavals.”