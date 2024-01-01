Inter Milan pair Bisseck, Asllani happy with victory over Las Palmas

Inter Milan players were pleased with their 3-0 preseason friendly win against Las Palmas.

Mehdi Taremi scored twice, with Fede Dimarco also striking in the comfortable victory.

Inter defender Yann Bisseck said afterwards: "This evening we played an excellent match, playing a lot well. I've always had a lot of confidence in myself and I always want to give everything.

"The preseason is going very well and we are ready for the new season. We have amazing fans, I'm very happy with their support."

Also speaking after the Cesena-based friendly was Kristjan Asllani: "It's normal that we have to put fuel in our legs at this moment, if a victory comes it's getting better and better. The new ones are fitting in very well and we know that it's easy to fit into our group."