Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford

Inter Milan No2 Farris happy with win against Empoli

Paul Vegas
Inter Milan No2 Farris happy with win against Empoli
Inter Milan No2 Farris happy with win against EmpoliAction Plus
Inter Milan assistant coach Massimiliano Farris was pleased after their 3-1 win against Empoli.

Farris was standing in for suspended head coach Simone Inzaghi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards: “We just tried to relax the lads at half-time more than fire them up. We expected Empoli to be a little more aggressive, as they put a wall up in the first half, so we were constantly trying to move the ball around, tire them out and find a way through.

“We broke the deadlock with a goal from our hitman, who is back to doing what he always does.

“We don’t have time to think about these things. Our journey since the last Serie A defeat in the derby was 12 wins and three draws, so the team scored 55 goals, we are in the running to go directly into the Champions League Round of 16 knockout stage, we got through to the next phase of the Coppa Italia.

“What we need now is to get some players back to allow us squad rotation, because we need everyone so that they can get some rest.”

Mentions
Serie AEmpoliInter
Related Articles
Martinez shines as Inter produce brilliant second-half display to beat Empoli
IN DETAIL: Torino chief Vagnati in London; offer tabled for Chelsea midfielder Casadei
AC Milan, Inter Milan and Saudi Pro League sides race to sign Man City defender Walker