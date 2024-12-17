Inter Milan coach Inzaghi happy to silence critics with Lazio rout

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was happy to silence their critics with Monday's 6-0 rout of Lazio.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Nicolò Barella, Denzel Dumfries, Carlos Augusto and Marcus Thuram struck for the Nerazzurri on the night.

“Above all, beating a team that was in an excellent period of form was important. We didn’t lose our shape in the first 20 minutes, then raised the level and after the third goal it was all downhill,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“These lads have been giving me this huge effort for three and a half years, I am very proud to be their coach. We know we’ve achieved nothing yet, but it is a very good win against a team that was in great shape.”

On the strength of his squad, Inzaghi also remarked: “The verdict will be given on the pitch.

“This is the way we prepared the game after Leverkusen, we knew Lazio’s qualities and the lads had the right interpretation. Now we have a game in hand, after the last two in Serie A for this year we’ve got the Supercoppa Italiana and it gets even more complicated.

“These lads deserve applause, because we’ve been playing non-stop for a month without Acerbi and Pavard, so we don’t have as many options to rotate. I had several players booked today as well, so I had to bring in Darmian as a centre-back and he did it with great intelligence.

“There were many people who since we lost to Milan in September could not wait for us to slip up, which we did in Leverkusen. A lot was said, but fortunately, my players and I don’t listen to the media and just keep focusing on the game.”