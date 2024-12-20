Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Rashford missing from traveling Man Utd squad for Spurs
Chilwell preparing to leave Chelsea
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially

Man Utd step up plans for Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd step up plans for Atalanta midfielder Ederson
Man Utd step up plans for Atalanta midfielder EdersonAction Plus
Manchester United are said to be considering Atalanta midfielder Ederson ahead of the January window.

The Red Devils are very keen to bring in the Brazilian to give them more energy and tenacity in that area of the pitch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manager Ruben Amorim prefers to have a lot of players occupy central positions in his team, with wing-backs providing the width.

Per Sky Sports Germany, United would have to pay around £40 to 50 million to get Ederson.

However, they are still debating whether to make the move, as there are some conflicting opinions among their decision makers.

Some feel that he is worth the fee proposed, while others may want to do more due diligence.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEdersonManchester UnitedAtalantaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Udinese chief Nani warns Man Utd: Pafundi is our player
McTominay on leaving Man Utd for Napoli: It didn't take me long to make the decision
Man Utd alerted as Juventus draw up plans to bid for Tonali