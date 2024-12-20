Man Utd step up plans for Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Manchester United are said to be considering Atalanta midfielder Ederson ahead of the January window.

The Red Devils are very keen to bring in the Brazilian to give them more energy and tenacity in that area of the pitch.

Manager Ruben Amorim prefers to have a lot of players occupy central positions in his team, with wing-backs providing the width.

Per Sky Sports Germany, United would have to pay around £40 to 50 million to get Ederson.

However, they are still debating whether to make the move, as there are some conflicting opinions among their decision makers.

Some feel that he is worth the fee proposed, while others may want to do more due diligence.