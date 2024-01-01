Inter Milan keeper Sommer announces international retirement

Tribal Football
Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer has announced his international retirement with Switzerland.

The 35 year-old declared today: "After careful consideration, I have decided to end my career as a goalkeeper for the Swiss national team.

"It was a great honour and privilege to represent my country in 94 international matches at the highest level over twelve years. 

"After another great final round in the European Championship in our neighboring country, Germany, where I previously spent unforgettable years in the Bundesliga, the time has come to say goodbye.

“I look back with pride and remember the many unforgettable moments, the exciting matches, the victories we celebrated together and the challenges we overcame together.” 

 

