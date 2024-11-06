Inter Milan coach Inzaghi admits Premier League offers

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits he's had offers to move to the Premier League.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with Arsenal, Inzaghi confirmed talks with English clubs in the past.

The Italian has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham over the past 12 months.

He revealed, "The Premier League is a fascinating football, I don't deny that there was the possibility in the past. Both when I was at Lazio and since I've been at Inter, but I was happy at Lazio and I'm happy at Inter.

"English football is a fascinating and intriguing football, but at the moment I'm happy at Inter. Then as far as the future is concerned I'm not certain."

