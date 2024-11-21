Tribal Football
Inter Milan hero Klinsmann hails Inzaghi, Marotta partnership

Inter Milan hero Klinsmann hails Inzaghi, Marotta partnership
Inter Milan hero Jurgen Klinsmann has hailed the combination of coach Simone Inzaghi and president Beppe Marotta.

Klinsmann says it's clear the pair have formed an outstanding partnership.

"I recently came to the party organized by Ernesto Ellegrini for president Beppe Marotta,” the German said.

“Beppe Bergomi and Riccardo Ferri were there. Inter must try to win the Champions League, they have a lot of quality.

"Marotta and Simone Inzaghi are exceptional.

“For me, it (the project) is ready. But it will depend on grit, hunger."

