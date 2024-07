Inter Milan fullback Dumfries: Injuries have held me back

Inter Milan fullback Dumfries: Injuries have held me back

Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries admits he struggled last season.

The Holland international says injuries held him back with the Nerazzurri.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I had a season that didn’t quite live up to expectations," admitted Dumfries from Holland's Euros camp.

“Then, the coach makes his decisions.”

"(But) I haven’t been having any groin problems lately. It was the hamstring that was a problem.

“But now I’m at 100%. I want to look forward.”