Dumfries adamant new Inter Milan deal will be settled

Denzel Dumfries has pledged his future to Inter Milan.

The Holland fullback has talked up a move to the Premier League later in his career.

However, Dumfries says he wants to discuss new terms with the Nerazzurri.

He told Il Corriere della Sera: “There have been delays for everyone, given that the club has changed owners. But I want to sign a new deal.

“Inter is my home. I feel at home.”

“We held talks before the Euros,” Dumfries added. “And we will do so again after my return.”

