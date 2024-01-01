Dumfries adamant new Inter Milan deal will be settled

Denzel Dumfries has pledged his future to Inter Milan.
The Holland fullback has talked up a move to the Premier League later in his career.
However, Dumfries says he wants to discuss new terms with the Nerazzurri.
He told Il Corriere della Sera: “There have been delays for everyone, given that the club has changed owners. But I want to sign a new deal.
“Inter is my home. I feel at home.”
“We held talks before the Euros,” Dumfries added. “And we will do so again after my return.”