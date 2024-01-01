Inter Milan defender Bastoni: Bisseck just needs to keep calm

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has urged Yann Bisseck not to dwell on his error after their 2-2 draw with Genoa.

Bisseck gave away a late penalty, converted by Junior Messias, to help Genoa earn the point.

"The important thing is for him to keep calm,” said Bastoni. “Everyone can make mistakes. So there’s nothing to worried about.

“It’s a bit weird, because Inter conceded so few goals last season and it always took so much to score against us.

“But we’re just at the start of a 38-game season, so let’s move forward without overreacting.”

Bastoni also lamented, “Obviously we have to adapt to an increasingly busy fixture list.

“Twenty days off can’t be considered a real vacation.

“Mentally, managing having so many matches is tricky. Particularly with a fixture list that never seems to end.

“But we’re here to play,” Bastoni said. “And we’ll give our best in every match.”