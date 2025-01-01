Atalanta midfielder De Roon on Supercoppa: I want to win a final

Marten de Roon accepts Atalanta must be at their best facing Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh.

Ahead of the Coppa final in Riyadh, De Roon spoke to the press today.

Challenge in midfield, how do you see this match?

"I think it's not just the midfield, we're facing the strongest team in the Italian championship. It will be a high intensity challenge, we have to try to play our game and not let their players play who have a lot of quality."

Have you heard from Dumfries and De Vrij?

"We speak every now and then, before this game we didn't speak. We know each other well, but obviously we didn't prepare this game together."

Do you have a debt with the finals and cups after Dublin? Would you like to lift it on the pitch?

"Fortunately the team showed up quite well anyway... Of course, I would love to win it on the pitch."

How has Atalanta changed compared to the previous match against Inter?

"We have grown, we are more ready both as a team and individually. We were also struggling in defense, now the new players have settled in well and we have taken the measure of the last few months. We have had an important streak, I think it is important for us to measure ourselves tomorrow against Inter and see where we are after these three very positive months."

Have you heard from Wijnaldum playing in Arabia?

"I've spoken to him a few times, he's happy and says it's a good life. As far as I'm concerned, I think it's a championship that's growing: I follow it because important players have arrived recently. For myself, I've never thought about coming here, I'm very happy at Atalanta: we're doing very good things, I've renewed my contract, Italy and Atalanta are my home. Never say never in life and in football, but for the moment I'm not thinking about coming here because I'm happy where I am."

You are among the midfielders who have played the most, do you sometimes ask to rest?

"If the coach makes me rest too much I get pissed off. I rested last week because I was suspended: that's enough for a while."

How important is it for Atalanta to be in Saudi Arabia and grow their fan base?

"We are playing many finals, playing all over Europe and now also in Saudi Arabia. I don't know how much the fan base can grow, but we want to make Atalanta fans all over the world proud."