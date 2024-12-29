Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We defeated Cagliari through sheer desire

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was pleased with the manner of their 3-0 win over Cagliari on Saturday.

Alessandro Bastoni and Lautaro Martinez sturck from corners, before Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty.

Advertisement Advertisement

Inzaghi said, “At the end of the first half, we congratulated the team on their performance and knew we just had to keep going against a tenacious Cagliari side. It was not easy to come here and play like that, considering Cagliari lost only 1-0 to Atalanta and Fiorentina with performances that deserved better.

“We had to play as a team, there were a few errors in the final third and we didn’t convert some clear opportunities, but we really wanted this victory and achieved it.

“The players work really hard and the staff helps us to practice these routines. I also have great set play specialists like (Fede) Dimarco, Calhanoglu and (Kristjan) Asllani, it is a factor in modern football and organisation can give you a lot in these situations.”

Inzaghi was also happy with Lautaro Martinez scoring for the first time since November 3.

“Naturally, this situation was weighing on him, though we told him to relax and that he continued to give the team so much with his work. Lautaro Martinez will never be a problem for Inter, only a resource."