Agent of Inter Milan captain Lautaro: He has affection for Napoli

The agent of Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez says he has an affection for Napoli.

Inter meet Napoli this weekend in the biggest clash of Serie A so far this season.

Agent Alejandro Camano told Telecapri: "He's not just a goal scorer, he's someone who facilitates Inter's game, which is why he can't live just for goals. Lauti plays well both near the penalty area and far away. It's not important what people say about Lautaro, but what he can give to the team is important."

On Lautaro's relationship with Napoli coach Antonio Conte, he continued: "He will always remain in Lautaro's heart, for him it was very important. He is happy if things go well for him, but on Sunday he wants to win. Inter are a confident team and must win. I really like Napoli, but I think Inter will win."

On seeing the Inter striker in Napoli colours in the future, Camano added: "He has four more years of contract with Inter, which is the team of his life. For an Argentine, Napoli is always a team that makes a dent in the heart, but Lautaro is very happy at Inter."