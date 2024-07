DONE DEAL: Lugano swoop for Inter Milan wing-back Zanotti

Lugano have swooped for Inter Milan wing-back Mattia Zanotti.

Zanotti moves to the Swiss outfit in a permanent deal.

Italy U21 international Zanotti spent last season on loan with St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League where he made 34 senior appearances.

Zanotti had been interesting Genoa this summer.

The 21 year-old joines Lugano for a mooted €1.5m.