Inter Milan coach Inzaghi happy after Chelsea draw

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was happy after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Marcus Thuram had Inter ahead before Lesley Ugochukwu hit a late equaliser for the Blues.

“I was not worried after the defeat in Monza, as it is normal in pre-season to have a problem with performances,” said Inzaghi, referring to the defeatto Al Ittihad.

“We certainly played better today and above all the legs were moving a little more freely, so that allowed us to keep the right shape and balance.”

On the preseason clash, Inzaghi continued: “We suffered when we needed to, but what I liked was that we were always ready to cause Chelsea problems.

“All of this is helping us to prepare for Saturday and a very difficult match. Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa are in good shape and their fans are very enthusiastic.”