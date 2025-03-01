Inter Milan coach Inzaghi dismisses Lautaro investigation

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has dismissed claims around captain Lautaro Martinez.

Lautaro has been investigated over footage of his shouting after defeat to Juventus earlier this month. It was claimed he had been blasphemous.

However, Inzaghi said on Friday: “There’s always extra noise when it comes to Inte.

“I got upset about it because I wanted to defend my players and the club. I didn’t like the external narratives.

“As for Lautaro, I’ve worked with him for four years and have never heard him say a bad word. He cares a lot and has strong values. Things can happen in tense moments, but I’ve never heard anything from him.

“Let’s put this behind us. Despite all the talk about an issue that seemed settled, he is focused and working well. He listens and takes everything in.”