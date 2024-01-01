Inter Milan captain Lautaro "proud and grateful" of new contract

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is delighted signing a new contract.

The Argentina striker has penned a new deal to 2029.

“The renewal means a lot, I am proud and grateful. I’d like to thank the directors at the club,” Lautaro said after inking terms.

“After six years, still being here means a lot to me and my family, I am really happy and I want to get back to fighting and winning again. I want to give 100% in every game and to help my teammates by setting an example to follow.”

Lautaro also said: “I have grown a lot, on and off the pitch. Becoming a father has helped me mature a lot, having my family close by is so important. I work every day to try and give more. I try to improve consistently.

“Having scored so much makes me happy, but I want to score many more goals in this shirt. We have won a lot in the last few years, and the second star makes me proud because we have made history at this club.

“I want to thank all our fans, because they have always supported us, in every moment.”