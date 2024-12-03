Inter Milan captain Lautaro happy being named Serie A Player of the Year

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez has been named Serie A's Best Player for Season 2023/24.

Lautaro received the award at last night's Gran Galà del Calcio AIC.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said on the red carpet: "It will be great to relive the Scudetto of the second star tonight, since the beginning of the season that was the main objective for us and the club. We worked so hard to achieve it and the pitch repaid us.

"Lifting my first Scudetto as captain was wonderful."

On his snub for the nominees for the FIFA 'The Best' award, Lautaro joked: "Maybe FIFA didn't have Sky (Italia) ... These individual awards are important, but what always counts is the team. At the moment I know I'm behind, I have to work harder.

"The important thing is that Inter are winning and are up there, in the meantime I want to go back to being the same as last year."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play