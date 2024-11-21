Tribal Football
Crespo hails Inter Milan captain Lautaro: A mix of Aguero, Batistuta and myself!

Carlos Volcano
Argentina great Hernan Crespo is adamant Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is the best striker in Serie A.

Crespo insists Lautaro is a superior centre-forward compared with Napoli's Romelu Lukaku.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I think he's a mix of some Argentines. In the box he's deadly like Aguero. In acrobatics I see myself in him, even if he needs to improve on his backheels... In the head he's as good as Batistuta, even if he doesn't have the same power.

" And then he's quick, when he starts a counterattack, and you don't take the ball away from him... Ask a defender if he prefers marking Lautaro or Lukaku, and let's hear the answer... 

"It is much more difficult to stop Lautaro, because he has more quality. Lukaku relies only on power, Lautaro is definitely more complete."

 

Mentions
Serie AMartinez LautaroCrespo HernanAguero SergioLukaku RomeluInterNapoli
