Inter denied Serie A title despite easy win over 10-man Como

Inter Milan were denied the Scudetto despite beating Como 2-0 in their final Serie A match of the season, which took the Nerazzurri’s record to eight wins from their last nine season finales.

While some might be tempted to marvel at the beautiful surroundings of the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Inter’s eyes were fixed on matters in Naples from the start as they hoped for a chance at the title.

The Nerazzurri still had to stop Ignace Van Der Brempt in the early stages, before Máximo Perrone stopped Matteo Darmian’s shot on the line. Como continued to more than play their part in the contest, with Nico Paz and Gabriel Strefezza hitting an ambitious effort apiece.

Even so, Stefan de Vrij met Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s floated corner delivery with a dominant header in the 21st minute, and there were cautious celebrations despite the goal taking Inter top as things stood.

De Vrij celebrates his goal Tiziano Ballabio/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net / IPA / Profimedia

Undeterred, the Lariani kept pushing with Anastasios Douvikas having a header saved and Paz firing off-target. Then, Ivan Smolčić was awkwardly denied by Yann Sommer, and Strefezza headed over either side of Pepe Reina denying Mehdi Taremi at the other end.

Como still mockingly celebrated as news filtered through of Napoli scoring to reclaim top spot, but they were soon jeering as Reina was sent off before half time in the last match of his career, having rushed out of his box and caught Taremi.

It took just six second-half minutes for Joaquín Correa to chop inside Van Der Brempt and coolly place his shot past Jean Butez, but their joy was tainted by another Napoli goal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Taremi then sent his attempt trickling harmlessly wide, and there was concern for the Nerazzurri as Yann Bisseck hobbled off as part of a triple change with Munich partly in mind.

Match stats Statsperform

There wasn’t the same intensity by that point, but both teams played some nice football, and Patrick Cutrone hit an ambitious shot marginally wide. Kristjan Asllani also saw his strike deflected behind, as Inter returned to winning ways but were edged out by Napoli atop Serie A.

They will now look to the UEFA Champions League final as they hope for continental glory, having missed out on all the domestic silverware. Despite Como losing for the first time in nine matches, they are guaranteed to finish 10th in their first top-tier campaign after a 21-year absence.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.