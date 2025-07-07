Insigne leaves Toronto FC; confirms Serie A hopes

Former Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne is back in Italy and has confirmed he wants to find himself a Serie A club.

Insigne has left Toronto FC and wants to extend his career back home in Italy.

He told Sky Italia: "I feel very very good. Now I will enjoy the holidays with my family, hoping to return to play as soon as possible.

"My agent has the contacts, I only think about doing my job and being ready in case of calls."

Asked about a recall to the Italy squad, Insigne, now 34, was optimistic.

He added, "That is certainly one of the first goals. It's been a long time since I wore that jersey and I hope to return to it soon, but now I have to focus on the new adventure. At that point, the priority will be to regain the national team."