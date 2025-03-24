Ex-Juventus coach Capello: Fans and players didn't want to continue with Motta

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello says Thiago Motta's dismissal was inevitable.

Motta was sacked by Juve yesterday and replaced by Igor Tudor.

Advertisement Advertisement

Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I expect to see a Juventus with clear positions and well-defined roles. And now it's up to the players, backing out would be unacceptable.

"In theory it's a risk, there are 9 games left and 4th place is one point away. From the outside, however, I have the impression that no one wanted to continue with Motta. Not the fans and not even the team. So the dismissal was inevitable. Having said that, however, Tudor was brave.

"He knows the environment and that's a great advantage. And I'll add that he's already taken some benches on the run. Of course, at Juventus it's different but Tudor knows every corner of the black and white world. He has little time, but he's not lacking in courage and practicality."

Capello continued: "The coach alone cannot solve all the problems, Tudor will have to focus on restoring order.

"It was a three-year project that had to be completed... in one. The truth is that results always rule. But I wondered if it was only his (Motta's) fault: focusing on him was a choice made by (Cristiano) Giuntoli and the entire club. When you get to the sacking, everyone has to take my word for it, including the directors."

On who Tudor will have to bring back, Capello concluded: "(Dusan) Vlahovic, first and foremost. And then (Kerem) Yildiz."