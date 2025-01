Conte demands Napoli beat Torino for Chelsea midfielder Casadei

Napoli coach Antonio Conte are pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Torino have been in talks with Chelsea over a £10m deal for the Italy U21 midfielder.

However, TMW says Conte also wants Casadei at Napoli and is demanding sports director Giovanni Manna clinch an agreement in the coming days.

Conte wants Casadei signed just as Michael Folorunsho leaves for Fiorentina.

A medical for Folorunsho is scheduled in Florence for Friday.