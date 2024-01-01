Ibrahimovic: I return to AC Milan to help next generation

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic is happy taking a mentor's role with the club's young players.

Ibrahimovic discussed his decision to return to the club with the Athletic.

He said, “When I came the second time (as a player), it was more about giving than taking. I wanted to open the way for a new generation. You’re the example, saying, ‘Listen, this is how it works’. When you’re in Milan, it’s the elite of the elite: pressure, demands, obligations.

“You have to take responsibility, become a man, because a player is not only about the field, but also the person outside. I was the reference point. I didn’t have an ego about it. I was like some kind of… Guardian angel. So all the pressure would come onto me, not on them, but at the same time I pressured them.

“It depends on the person. I didn’t need to score one goal more or one goal less. It would not change my career. It was more about preparing the future for the other ones because I believe this young generation needs a leader to follow. If you don’t have examples, especially when you’re playing at great clubs, who will show the way?

“I did it in a way where it was not about me, it was about the team. All these young guys that had never played in the Champions League and had never won. When you get older, you need to find trigger points. It’s not about contracts after 20 years. My trigger point was to show the path for the young team.”

He also said: “I’m not a babysitter. My players, they’re adults and they have to take responsibility. They have to do 200 per cent even when I’m not there. My role is to connect everything; to be a leader from above and to make sure the structure and organisation works. To keep everybody on their toes.”