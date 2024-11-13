Ibrahimovic: I believe in ambitions of AC Milan

AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic says the team will need time to develop and become a title challenger again.

However, the Swede insists the Rossonero are now back on track.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Milan is part of the history of football and we are just the latest generation to come through,” Ibrahimovic told UEFA Champions League Magazine.

“We bring the past to the present and mix it all up. That is what Milan represents. While I am here, I also want to thank Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani, because we are all here thanks to them.”

He also said: “I believe in this project, I believe in what Milan represents and think I share that same vision with the people who work here. People want to achieve extraordinary things, write history, win and when you talk about winning, I feel alive. I cannot help the team win from where I am now, but I have much to learn and am humbly doing so.

“I feel tied to Milan in a special way even after my playing career ended and I want to do great things with this side.”