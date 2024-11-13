Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows

Ibrahimovic: I believe in ambitions of AC Milan

Carlos Volcano
Ibrahimovic: I believe in ambitions of AC Milan
Ibrahimovic: I believe in ambitions of AC MilanAC Milan/Getty
AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic says the team will need time to develop and become a title challenger again.

However, the Swede insists the Rossonero are now back on track.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Milan is part of the history of football and we are just the latest generation to come through,” Ibrahimovic told UEFA Champions League Magazine.

“We bring the past to the present and mix it all up. That is what Milan represents. While I am here, I also want to thank Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani, because we are all here thanks to them.”

He also said: “I believe in this project, I believe in what Milan represents and think I share that same vision with the people who work here. People want to achieve extraordinary things, write history, win and when you talk about winning, I feel alive. I cannot help the team win from where I am now, but I have much to learn and am humbly doing so.

“I feel tied to Milan in a special way even after my playing career ended and I want to do great things with this side.”

Mentions
Serie AIbrahimovic ZlatanAC Milan
Related Articles
Galeone: Why AC Milan return won't happen for Allegri
Massimo Oddo exclusive: Missing Barcelona move; stunned by Roma's De Rossi sacking; winning the lot
AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic targets Man Utd defender Lindelof