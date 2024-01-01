Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!

Ibrahimovic: AC Milan seeing best of Pulisic

Ibrahimovic: AC Milan seeing best of Pulisic
Ibrahimovic: AC Milan seeing best of Pulisic
Ibrahimovic: AC Milan seeing best of PulisicAC Milan/Getty
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic is convinced by the impact of Christian Pulisic.

The USA captain is entering his second season with the Rossonero.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ibrahimovic told ESPN: “I think he had his best season with us. I expect him to do even more this season, as a leader also, because the young team needs these leaders to show the path for the team.

"We are there to help and support him, just make him focus on football and that’s all.”

On his own role, Ibrahimovic said: “I’m excited. I’m enjoying a lot of responsibility, and a lot of pressure. We eat pressure for breakfast.

"The hardest thing is I know these guys, I used to play with them, but now I am making decisions for these players and it’s not easy to go from teammates to working above them, making what might be hard decisions… So far it’s good, I’ve been friendly so far.”

Mentions
Serie APulisic ChristianAC Milan
Related Articles
Fonseca discusses individual AC Milan player plans after victory over Real Madrid
Pulisic proud being with AC Milan in his native US
Loftus-Cheek: Fonseca AC Milan changes very positive