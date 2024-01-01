Ibrahimovic: AC Milan seeing best of Pulisic

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic is convinced by the impact of Christian Pulisic.

The USA captain is entering his second season with the Rossonero.

Ibrahimovic told ESPN: “I think he had his best season with us. I expect him to do even more this season, as a leader also, because the young team needs these leaders to show the path for the team.

"We are there to help and support him, just make him focus on football and that’s all.”

On his own role, Ibrahimovic said: “I’m excited. I’m enjoying a lot of responsibility, and a lot of pressure. We eat pressure for breakfast.

"The hardest thing is I know these guys, I used to play with them, but now I am making decisions for these players and it’s not easy to go from teammates to working above them, making what might be hard decisions… So far it’s good, I’ve been friendly so far.”