Loftus-Cheek: Fonseca AC Milan changes very positive

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has enjoyed his first weeks under coach Paulo Fonseca.

Loftus-Cheek admits there's been a different way of playing under the Portuguese.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Very positive. We train very hard, very intensely, and that’s great. He always encourages us to ask questions, he wants to get his concepts across as quickly as possible. He seems very humble to me, in contact with reality.

“We are making great steps, against City and Real we played really good football and we can still improve quickly.

“We midfielders have to play close together to combine. As a team we want to build from the bottom, we must always have options to play the ball. In some situations I find myself being the most advanced player, but it depends on the rotations. We move around a lot.”