I'M OUT: Fonseca sensationally announces own AC Milan sacking

Paulo Fonseca has sensationally announced his sacking by AC Milan.

While there was no formal announcement from Milan, Fonseca confirmed he's "out" after last night's 1-1 draw with AS Roma.

He told Sky Italia: "Yes. I left Milan. That's life, that's how it is. I have a clear conscience, I did everything I could do..."

The Portuguese met with Milan directors after the game, where he was informed of the decision. Fonseca's comments have come before any statement from the club.

Former Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is set to arrive as Fonseca's replacement. He has agreed a deal to June with the option of another year, says TMW.