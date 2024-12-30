AC Milan coach Fonseca denies sack claims after Roma draw

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca insists he's had no word about his job after their 1-1 draw with AS Roma.

Local sources say Milan have already lined up Porto coach Sergio Conceicao to replace Fonseca.

But on Sunday, the Portuguese said: “They asked if I had a tough meeting with Zlatan (Ibrahimovic, director), but I have not spoken to anyone at the club, so I cannot say more about that. I can talk to you about the game, but I cannot invent things that didn’t happen.

“I never in my life felt fear of anything in football, and I continue like that. The important thing is to have a clear conscience, that I am honest with those who work with me. My conscience is clear, I fear nothing.

“As for the match, we created enough to win the game, we just didn’t convert them into goals. We had so many chances, the lads had the right attitude, we played well, recovered the ball with a high press, but we didn’t score.”

Asked if he'll be in charge for Milan's next game, Fonseca insisted: “I have no signal to suggest otherwise. I will go home now, spend time with my family and be back ready to work tomorrow.

“I can’t talk about other things right now.

“I can’t imagine things I don’t know, or talk about other coaches. I don’t think it’s right.

“I would do everything I’ve done so far again.”