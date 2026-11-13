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'I can't say too much about it' - De Bruyne responds to PSV transfer rumours

'I can't say too much about it' - De Bruyne responds to PSV transfer rumours
'I can't say too much about it' - De Bruyne responds to PSV transfer rumoursProfimedia

Napoli and Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Dutch side PSV.

The now 35-year-old hasn’t always cut a happy figure during his time at Napoli, but he’s impressed so far this season, with four goals and two assists in his 15 games.

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De Bruyne’s contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is set to expire at the end of the season, with no talks over an extension currently ongoing.

He has since been linked with a move to Dutch giants PSV, but that’s not something he’s thinking about at the moment.

"I can't say too much about it. At the moment I'm happy. I feel good, I play everything at a good level. And what comes, comes," De Bruyne explained when pressed on the matter, as quoted by HLN.

“It is not the time to talk about it now. I know how it works. There are always many rumours. I stay calm under it - you know me. I am happy with my level and how I feel physically. That is the only thing that matters.”

When pressed further about a potential move to PSV, De Bruyne responded: "We shall see."

Currently away with Belgium, De Bruyne will undoubtedly be focussed on their UEFA Nations League clash with Italy on Sunday (November 15).

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