Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Pochettino handed double injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash as he takes over Man Utd

Neville sends warning to Man Utd squad after Pochettino news: "He's always had fit teams"

Shearer says Pochettino "will bring excitement back" to Man Utd as "he knows how it works"

"I don't feel sorry for Michael Carrick": Carragher admits Carrick has done "really well"

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Man Utd clear-out plans will stand regardless of next manager

Stockholm turns into nightmare for Rune again as Dane withdraws from quarter-final

'I couldn't move at all': Sinner reveals severity of recent knee injury

Pegula beats Noskova in epic to progress at WTA Finals, Gauff eliminated

'It suits him': Belgium boss Van Bommel backs De Bruyne over PSV switch

Kevin De Bruyne during Belgium's game against Turkey
Kevin De Bruyne during Belgium's game against TurkeyPhoto by MAHMUT SERDAR ALAKUS / ANADOLU / ANADOLU VIA AFP

Belgium manager Mark van Bommel has encouraged Kevin De Bruyne to move to the Dutch Eredivisie amid links to his former club.

De Bruyne is linked with a move to Eredivisie champions PSV, who are looking to relieve the Belgian superstar of his uncertain future at Napoli. The 35-year-old is reportedly allowed to leave Napoli on a free in January after struggling to settle in Naples and an alleged bust-up with several teammates.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Belgium boss Van Bommel, who played 274 games for PSV and managed them for 18 months in 2018 and 2019, backed De Bruyne's move to PSV in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws.

"For Kevin personally... He doesn't live far away (from PSV), and I think Dutch football suits him - the way football is played, always wanting to play, the '10' position, attacking-minded... It fits in that sense."

Kevin de Bruyne's recent statistics
Kevin de Bruyne's recent statisticsFlashscore

According to Dutch reports, PSV are in top-level contact with De Bruyne about a possible January move. The Belgian playmaker hasn't reacted negatively to the idea of joining the reigning champions.

PSV look to face steep competition in the fight for De Bruyne's signature, with Everton reportedly also interested.

Since joining Napoli in 2025, De Bruyne has scored 9 goals and assisted a further 6 in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
EredivisieKevin De BruynePSVNapoliSerie AFootball transfers

Related Articles

PSV 'in talks' with Man City icon Kevin De Bruyne as club set sights on shock transfer

Paris FC's Zabi emerges as January transfer target for Napoli

Could shock January move for Man City legend De Bruyne be Everton's boost for Europe?