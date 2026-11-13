'It suits him': Belgium boss Van Bommel backs De Bruyne over PSV switch

Belgium manager Mark van Bommel has encouraged Kevin De Bruyne to move to the Dutch Eredivisie amid links to his former club.

De Bruyne is linked with a move to Eredivisie champions PSV, who are looking to relieve the Belgian superstar of his uncertain future at Napoli. The 35-year-old is reportedly allowed to leave Napoli on a free in January after struggling to settle in Naples and an alleged bust-up with several teammates.

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Belgium boss Van Bommel, who played 274 games for PSV and managed them for 18 months in 2018 and 2019, backed De Bruyne's move to PSV in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws.

"For Kevin personally... He doesn't live far away (from PSV), and I think Dutch football suits him - the way football is played, always wanting to play, the '10' position, attacking-minded... It fits in that sense."

Kevin de Bruyne's recent statistics Flashscore

According to Dutch reports, PSV are in top-level contact with De Bruyne about a possible January move. The Belgian playmaker hasn't reacted negatively to the idea of joining the reigning champions.

PSV look to face steep competition in the fight for De Bruyne's signature, with Everton reportedly also interested.

Since joining Napoli in 2025, De Bruyne has scored 9 goals and assisted a further 6 in 36 appearances across all competitions.