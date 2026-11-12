PSV 'in talks' with Man City icon Kevin De Bruyne as club set sights on shock transfer

Eredivisie champions PSV are reportedly preparing a shock transfer move for the January window, with Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne the top target.

De Bruyne, 35, is reportedly allowed to leave Napoli in January on a free transfer. The Belgian playmaker has struggled to settle in Naples and is reportedly involved in a bust-up with several teammates, including Rasmus Hojlund, Lorenzo Lucca, and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

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According to several Dutch reports, including Eindhovens Dagblad and De Telegraaf, PSV are interested in De Bruyne and have already initiated top-level talks with the Belgian. The reigning Dutch champions are "hopeful" of the arrival of De Bruyne, who hasn't reacted negatively to the interest, reports ED's Rik Elfrink.

Kevin De Bruyne's recent statistics Flashscore

De Bruyne would be a welcome addition to PSV, with manager Peter Bosz recently acknowledging that the Eindhoven outfit hasn't had a player who can make a difference with his individual qualities since Joey Veerman and Ismail Saibari left in the summer.

The former Manchester City star is seen as an addition to the attacking line. Romanian winger Dennis Man is reportedly allowed to leave the club in January, and Sami Ouaissa hasn't played a minute since joining from NEC Nijmegen, leaving the club with Ruben van Bommel, Esmir Bajraktarevic, 18-year-old Amir Bouhamdi, and Ivan Perisic, whose contract expires in the summer.

PSV look to face steep competition in the fight for De Bruyne's signature, with Everton reportedly also interested.

Since joining Napoli in 2025, De Bruyne has scored 9 goals and assisted a further 6 in 36 appearances across all competitions.