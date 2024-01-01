Hellas Verona coach Zanetti on Monza hammering: No point spitting s*** at our players

Hellas Verona coach Paolo Zanetti refused to turn on his players after their Monday night collapse at home to Monza.

Monza won 3-0 last night, with Dany Mota scoring twice and Alessandro Bianco also on the scoresheet.

In the aftermath, Zanetti said: "It's normal that when you lose 3-0 at home you have to take responsibility first. We certainly made mistakes, there's no point in making excuses. It's a result that's the result of our mistakes, the first goal was a great goal, from then on I saw a team that tried to do everything to break through the opponent's wall.

"Then we stretched out, their goalkeeper was the best on the pitch, two saves on the line, the team tried, with Venezia we managed to get them back on their feet, today we didn't manage it but situations like the second or third goal make you angry. They were two goals from a clearance by the goalkeeper with Djuric who hurt us after we had even managed to contain him up until that point.

"It's normal that a 3-0 makes us see everything negative but it's not all negative, we need to analyze the game with clarity. To date the team has conceded too many goals but our attitude has brought us to a good position in the standings up to this point.

"There is no point now in just spitting s*** about the team, on my part, and continuing the path we have started, continuing with the good offensive phase and improving a defensive phase that is now lacking."