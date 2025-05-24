AC Milan end disappointing season with win over Monza

AC Milan’s game against Monza ended in virtual silence at San Siro despite a 2-0 win, with a fourth victory in five league outings moving the Rossoneri up to seventh in Serie A.

With no chance of European qualification for Milan whatever the result and Monza already relegated, their final match of the 2024/25 season was likely to be anything but an exciting spectacle. A sparsely populated San Siro was devoid of any atmosphere and boos rang out even before a ball was kicked.

Joao Felix finished tamely when well placed soon after kick-off, and only a magnificent save from Monza’s Semuel Pizzignacco kept out Strahinja Pavlovic’s free-kick as the hosts looked to assert themselves.

A scrappy opening quarter-hour played out exactly as one might expect, and a planned protest by Milan’s Curva Sud supporters saw them leave the stadium en masse shortly after.

Most of the action remained in Monza’s half, with Milan enjoying 62% possession by half-time, yet for all of Tijjani Reijnders’ industry and Christian Pulisic’s attempts to open up the passing lanes before the break, the Rossoneri found no way through.

Monza’s back three of Andrea Carboni, Luca Caldirola and Pedro Pereira held firm in a first-half performance befitting of coach Alessandro Nesta on his return to San Siro, and that almost provided them the platform to snatch a half-time lead, but Keita Baldé’s magnificent finish was ruled out for an offside in the build-up to spare Milan’s blushes.

Luka Jovic and Yunus Musah were both taken off at the break after just one touch between them in Monza’s box in the first half and within four minutes of the restart, substitutes Samuel Chukwueze and Francesco Camarda, as well as Pulisic and Felix, had all gone close.

Pulisic continued to pull the strings, while Felix was unlucky with an effort which cannoned back off the woodwork as the hosts continued to probe.

On 64 minutes, Matteo Gabbia’s towering header finally gave the hosts the lead, and a stunning free-kick from Felix ended the game as a contest with 16 minutes left to play.

Despite the win, it was another uninspiring performance from Milan in this most miserable of seasons that saw them finish outside the top four for the first time in five seasons. Monza, meanwhile, bow out of Serie A with a 26th league defeat of the campaign, and a 12th from their last 13 away games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

