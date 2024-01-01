Tribal Football
Most Read
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
Ten Hag hits back at McCarthy after criticism over Man Utd leadership
Maguire raps Man Utd teammates after Porto draw

Gullit big fan of Koopmeiners: He chose well in Juventus

Gullit big fan of Koopmeiners: He chose well in Juventus
Gullit big fan of Koopmeiners: He chose well in JuventusAction Plus
Dutch great Ruud Gullit admits he's a big fan of Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

Gullit has been impressed by the former Atalanta ace's impact at Juve this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport:  "For him it is without a doubt an important step forward that he deserved for the performances he had in these seasons at Atalanta.

"He is a 'total' midfielder, one of those who can do everything. I read that he had offers from abroad, but he did well to stay in Italy and choose a club where he can further grow and improve.

"I have only one regret: if he had not been injured and Holland had had him at the European Championships, they probably would have reached the final and maybe..."

Mentions
Serie AKoopmeiners TeunJuventusAtalanta
Related Articles
Koopmeiners full of pride after stunning Juventus win: Three beautiful goals!
Marchisio impressed by new Juventus midfield pair Koopmeiners, Luiz
Juventus unveil Koopmeiners: Full media Q&A