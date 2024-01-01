Gullit big fan of Koopmeiners: He chose well in Juventus

Dutch great Ruud Gullit admits he's a big fan of Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

Gullit has been impressed by the former Atalanta ace's impact at Juve this season.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "For him it is without a doubt an important step forward that he deserved for the performances he had in these seasons at Atalanta.

"He is a 'total' midfielder, one of those who can do everything. I read that he had offers from abroad, but he did well to stay in Italy and choose a club where he can further grow and improve.

"I have only one regret: if he had not been injured and Holland had had him at the European Championships, they probably would have reached the final and maybe..."