Juventus unveil Koopmeiners: Full media Q&A

Teun Koopmeiners says he's ready to take on the expectations of Juventus fans after his signing.

The former Atalanta midfielder has joined Juve for a fee rising to €60m.

At his presentation media conference today, Koopmeiners declared he had joined Juve to win trophies.

Your first impressions as a Juventus player?

"I want to say first that I'm giving the press conference in English because I want to find the right words. Everything has been fantastic in these first few days. My expectations have been met. I'm happy with the relationship with the coach, with the team. It was nice to have some days to prepare for matches and training with the team. It's a great feeling, I'm happy and excited. I can't wait to get started."

When did you decide to come to Juventus?

"Since I was a child I have watched the big teams and among them Juventus. I followed the Italian championship and Juve, when I arrived in Italy I realized how exceptional Juve was. I played at Atalanta first, I savored the atmosphere of the club at the Stadium. I thought 'I would like to play at Juve' and when the opportunity came I had no more doubts."

Were you afraid of not joining Juve?

"Yes, I waited a while but I'm happy to be here. The world of football is sometimes difficult but it's also a world where not everything is guaranteed, even for footballers you often have to wait, you don't know what can happen. I was convinced and confident that it would happen. There were excellent contacts between my agent and the club. There are ups and downs but I'm always confident, in the end I was happy to have achieved the objective. I'm excited about what will happen in the next matches."

Your version of this transfer? How did you part with Gian Piero Gasperini?

"The most important thing is that I spent some wonderful years at Atalanta, especially the last season in which we won a trophy, we experienced a special emotion. In addition to the team, I grew as a man and as a footballer. Inside and outside the club. The city was wonderful with me and my family. The 3 years spent there were exceptional. In the course of a footballer's career there can be many points of view, but I learned a lot, we did special things together. Now I'm happy to have moved from Atalanta to Juventus."

Your goals for this season?

"I don't just think about reaching the top in goals or assists, but the most important thing is the team. Even here at Juventus I was told that this is the type of feeling that the coach wants to have with the other players. I immediately felt part of the family. I want to integrate with the team, help them with goals and assists, but football goes beyond this. During training and matches I want to feel at my best."

How do you feel you have improved in these three years?

"It's funny because in Holland I was also a central defender. Here in Italy I have played in many roles, but I prefer to play in midfield. I would like to learn to play in many positions on the pitch. I would like to become a more complete player. I am very grateful for all the experiences I have had."

How are you living all these expectations?

"I would like to thank all the fans and supporters, because it was fantastic. Incredible. Even at the Stadium I received a fantastic welcome. I was impressed by the fans at the Stadium. This is something that footballers want. I like the responsibility, we have to take care of everything. There is pressure for everyone but I like these feelings. We embrace these responsibilities and these pressures to ensure performances at the highest levels."

Why did you choose number 8?

"Yes, because it is a very important number. I have always played with number 8 and I grew up with this number. At Atalanta it was not available but as soon as it became available I asked for it."

The similarities between Thiago Motta and Gasperini?

"There are definitely some similarities because he also loves intense training, he wants to put a lot of pressure on his opponents and it's an aspect that I appreciate. So it's not just what Gasperini or Motta like, but this aspect is particularly suitable for my role. As for the differences, maybe in the Atalanta formation we had 3 or 5 defenders, here instead we have 4.

"But it's always difficult to say these things, because even when you play during the matches there can be differences, maybe you stop to watch the videos after the matches, you could play with three or five defenders. But in my opinion the thing they have in common is precisely how intensely they want to play the matches. So it's something that I really like and that he appreciates, is covering this role. I like it because it really fits me."

Did Thiago Motta give you any advice?

"I spoke to the coach, he gave me a great welcome, he was demanding but that's what I expected from him. I spoke to all the players, we see each other every day, the feeling is very positive. He told me what he expects in terms of philosophy, not just tactics, but also lifestyle, something more structured. How we relate especially from a training point of view, things that are important to me. There is a positive feeling, during training and matches. There is hunger and energy, that's what excites me."

Your favourite position? Will Tuesday be a special match?

"My role is to play further forward, behind the strikers. I've played there a lot in recent years. Even though I play more in front of the strikers now, I've also played more in midfield. It depends a bit on the match. I can meet all these needs but at the moment I'm more behind the strikers. About the Champions League? It will be a great match, I know many of the PSV players, I've played with many of them, I know what the tactics are and I can help my team. We have to look at ourselves."

How are you physically? Are you ready to start?

"I feel very good. The last month has been difficult in terms of training. I trained very intensely and I'm happy to have played 45 minutes in the last match. I'm ready to play from the first minute. It's a great satisfaction also for the great welcome I received here."

Is there a Juve player you admired?

"Zinedine Zidane. He was a source of inspiration for a lot. Also other players like Andrea Pirlo, Marchisio even for the number 8. Many exceptional players have passed and I have only mentioned a few."

Have you ever spoken to De Ligt about Juve? Have you visited the JMuseum?

"Yes, I spoke to De Ligt about the city and the club. It was a nice chat. I haven't seen the JMuseum, but I visited the Cinema Museum and I would also like to go to the Egyptian Museum. I want to know the City."

Do you feel like a leader?

"As a player you always want to help the team. I have always wanted to be a leader even without the captain's armband. Everyone tries to contribute and that is fundamental rather than having a single leader. Everyone wants to have the same level of motivation, that's what I have seen. To have responsibilities and share them with the team."

Are you ready to win the Scudetto?

"Juventus has won many titles in its history and it is one of our objectives. We have to think game by game, because new players have arrived and we need to get to know each other and that is exactly what we spoke about with the coach. It takes time. The most important thing now is to get to know each other, to approach the games one after the other. Now there is Empoli, then PSV and Napoli.

"We will approach the games week by week, then the results will come. We want to win titles, but our approach will be gradual. We have to think about Empoli, then PSV and Napoli. It is clear that we want to win but the approach must be gradual."