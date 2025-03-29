Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confirm 5 players have returned to training including Maguire and Yoro
Van Dijk and Salah split from Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool plans
Man Utd wonderkid Mantato set to sign first professional deal with the club
Tottenham's Tel may be recalled by Bayern Munich after controversial social media post

Gullit: AC Milan need to find it's roots - they can learn from PSG and Liverpool

Carlos Volcano
Gullit: AC Milan need to find it's roots - they can learn from PSG and Liverpool
Gullit: AC Milan need to find it's roots - they can learn from PSG and LiverpoolAction Plus
AC Milan great Ruud Gullit admits he has major concerns for his old club.

Gullit fears for the Rossonero if they miss out on Champions League qualification this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It reminds me of Chelsea, another team that at the moment is... an enigma. Honestly, I haven't understood what kind of football Milan wants to play.

"In my opinion, they haven't found the right direction: on paper, the squad is strong, especially after the January transfer market, and the victory of the Italian Super Cup seemed to have solved all the problems.

"But that wasn't the case: that win in Saudi Arabia didn't convey any real confidence to the group and there wasn't a significant improvement compared to the first part of the season.

"How do you solve the problem? Like PSG did, when they stopped buying stars, they took a coach, Luis Enrique, with a brilliant playing philosophy and they valorized the youth sector. Another example is Liverpool who replaced Klopp with a coach with the same philosophy and Slot is winning the Premier League.

"Milan needs to find their roots, their DNA. Success cannot be bought, but must be sought with work and the right choices."

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanPSGLiverpoolChelsea
Related Articles
AC Milan set Leao price as Chelsea meet with agent
Agents for Lille striker David fielding approaches from across Europe
Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star