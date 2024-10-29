Gotti pleased with Lecce (& Dorgu) after victory over Verona

Lecce coach Luca Gotti was left pleased with their 1-0 win against Hellas Verona on Tuesday night.

Patrick Dorgu proved the matchwinner early into the second-half.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gotti later said: "Morale is very important. The defeats were also due to a difficult calendar. It was important to be able to start again. We closed ranks against Napoli and on that closing ranks we faced this match with the same balance.

"We only conceded one shot on goal. We were unable to close it out because we carried fears with us. A little lightness would have given us further push.

"The calendar has been tough for us so far. We have found strong teams, even in brilliant moments. Let's enjoy these three points and try to build something positive."

On Danish youngster Dorgu, he added: "His level is now clear to everyone. He found the goal, he played with personality. A non-trivial performance."