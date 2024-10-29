Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Conte warns Napoli over AC Milan attacker Leao threat
Valdano: Why Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr didn't win Ballon d'Or
Senior Man Utd players questioned Ten Hag selections

Gotti pleased with Lecce (& Dorgu) after victory over Verona

Carlos Volcano
Gotti pleased with Lecce (& Dorgu) after victory over Verona
Gotti pleased with Lecce (& Dorgu) after victory over VeronaTribalfootball
Lecce coach Luca Gotti was left pleased with their 1-0 win against Hellas Verona on Tuesday night.

Patrick Dorgu proved the matchwinner early into the second-half.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gotti later said: "Morale is very important. The defeats were also due to a difficult calendar. It was important to be able to start again. We closed ranks against Napoli and on that closing ranks we faced this match with the same balance.

"We only conceded one shot on goal. We were unable to close it out because we carried fears with us. A little lightness would have given us further push.

"The calendar has been tough for us so far. We have found strong teams, even in brilliant moments. Let's enjoy these three points and try to build something positive."

On Danish youngster Dorgu, he added: "His level is now clear to everyone. He found the goal, he played with personality. A non-trivial performance."

Mentions
Serie ADorgu PatrickLecceVerona
Related Articles
The Calcio Comment: Inter Milan and Juventus served up clash for the ages; but Inzaghi faces more questions than Motta
Conte warns Napoli over AC Milan attacker Leao threat
Napoli coach Conte: I'll be watching Derby d'Italia