Conte warns Napoli over AC Milan attacker Leao threat

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is wary facing AC Milan tonight.

Napoli meet AC Milan as Serie A leaders, but Conte is wary of the Rossonero's attacking players.

Advertisement Advertisement

How does Napoli arrive in Milan?

“I’m happy because they’re very difficult games, attacks a lot and risks restarts risking to stay with the match in hand. The ranking has nothing to do with Lecce, I wish him the best and I am sure they will get the third consecutive salvation. Think of Sunday, today is still Saturday. It will work for those who have not played, it is a new situation to play after 3 days for us. It’s an imported test against a top club, we go to San Siro with the right mentality.”

Do you start to be aware of where Napoli can go?

"Tapping these games home, before the stop we talked about the 5 future games that seemed easy, I do not blame but a team that is putting itself in place with Empoli and Lecce you must then win them. The team has shown great maturity, today we prepare for Milan at San Siro and there it is not a health walk for anyone.

"We have the right to get around now to understand what kind of game we will do with Milan thinking about the next races. I tell the guys to see game by game with the desire to improve. I say to the environment that we have balance, we will try not to disappoint anyone but this team is getting up and doing things that no one expected at the beginning.”

What answers did you have from Ngonge and Neres (against Lecce)?

“I’m happy with their performance. Cyril is growing a lot since retiring. Today he was penalized by the yellow and then on a restart he was very intelligent because he risked a second yellow. David is a player who determines and has qualities that perhaps no one in pink has. I am also happy with his performance, but it was the first from the beginning also for him in the championship. I’m happy because they give me positive answers behind.”

Is Rafael Leao a bogeyman?

"He's a player splits games, if you take him the field it becomes difficult. But Milan is not only Leao, we want to prepare for the best and we only have Monday. Now let’s enjoy this victory and from midnight we will take care of Milan.”