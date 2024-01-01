Gosens relieved beating deadline to join Fiorentina

Robin Gosens admits there was relief when he completed his move to Fiorentina.

The fullback arrived in the final minutes of the summer market from Union Berlin.

“Before signing for Fiorentina, I was in a state of shock,” Gosens told the Copa TS podcast.

“I should’ve been at the stadium, but instead I was getting ready to travel to Florence. I didn’t get there in time, so the documents were sent ahead and I had sign them virtually. Meanwhile, the fans were arriving at the stadium for the Union Berlin match.

“It was an absurd situation and incredibly uncomfortable for me. I knew full well what problems this was creating for the team. I felt guilty, because it might seem like I was only thinking about myself, but I didn’t want to abandon the team.

"On a rational level, though, I knew that I would accept the Fiorentina offer, even if it had arrived two weeks earlier. Even if it was difficult, it was still the right move for me and my family.”

He added, “The morning of August 30, I went to the stadium for the warm-up and was told that I would play that night against St. Pauli. I was not even thinking of a transfer. Fiorentina had made an offer 10 days earlier, but the club was not interested at those conditions, so I was ready to remain at Union Berlin.

“Following the afternoon nap, I woke to see a list of missed calls from my agent. He said Fiorentina had accepted the conditions and there were four hours to go before the game. I didn’t know what to do. It all happened so fast.”